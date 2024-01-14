Briceño administration reshuffles CEO’s

Photo: New CEO of Immigration, Tanya Santos Neal

by Kristen Ku

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Jan. 11, 2024

The first Cabinet meeting of the new year, held on Tuesday, January 9, addressed several critical issues facing the nation, including the resolution of the sugar industry impasse and strategies to combat inflation.

The Cabinet also focused on the need for stronger regulations in the rum industry and measures to address alcoholism in Belizean society.

Another notable development, however, is the reshuffling of Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) within three different Ministries. Tanya Santos Neal, previously CEO in the Ministry of Human Development, will now be CEO in the Immigration Ministry, which will be overseen by Prime Minister Briceño. Adele Catzim, who will be moving from her current position as CEO of the Ministry of Transport, will replace Santos Neal as CEO in the Human Development Ministry, and Gilroy Middleton is set to take over Catzim’s CEO post in the Ministry of Transport.

These changes are being made in the wake of former Immigration Minister, Eamon Courtenay’s departure from office at the end of last year.

Courtenay, who held the portfolios for Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, and Immigration, stepped down after three years as Cabinet Minister to return to his private legal practice.

Despite leaving his ministerial role, Courtenay will retain his privileges within the Cabinet.

Notably, while the portfolio of Immigration was transferred to the Office of the Prime Minister, the portfolios of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade will be assigned to Hon. Francis Fonseca, the Minister also responsible for the Ministry of Education, Culture, Science, and Technology (MoECST).

The transfers are expected to come into effect on Tuesday, January 16.

When asked to comment on the transfer, Tanya Santos Neal, the incoming CEO of Immigration, told AMANDALA, “I can’t say I’m happy to leave Human Development, because we have a lot going on in this ministry. A lot is being done with women, youth, the elderly, and the disabled. A lot related to legislation and policy, putting systems in place, putting structures in place, but duty calls.”

“… I’ve been asked to take on a new responsibility, and I embrace the challenge and I look forward to working with the directors. I come from a ministry where we had four directors and everyone got along fairly well, so I’m going to try to see how we can replicate that over at the Immigration Ministry and get things going and accelerate some of the necessary changes,” she explained.

Up to press time, Catzim and Middleton had not responded.