Britain planning to play bigger role in Belize?

The post-Brexit UK might aim to “develop their footprint in Belize”.

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Mar. 4, 2019– Amandala is in possession of documents that suggest that the British government may have plans to "develop their footprint in Belize."

The information surfaced in the context of British plans to “help meet their obligations in the Caribbean,” because Britain will leave the European Union “within the next 90 days”, and because, according to the documents, Britain “needs to stand tall on the world stage.”

Belize is the most probable Caribbean country in which such an exercise to expand British involvement would take place (there were reports of the Caribbean’s Guyana and Montserrat being considered), because in the documents it is stated that “MinAF (Minister of State for the Armed Forces) has always been pretty clear we should develop the Belize option – as far as I’m aware, we don’t have any access options in either Guyana or Montserrat to build on like we do in Belize.”

British Defense Secretary, Gavin Williamson, is quoted as saying in the Sunday Telegraph of December 29, 2018, that “it is time to strike a more optimistic tone about the UK’s future outside the EU.”

With the support of Britons, the DefSec says, “The UK will stand tall on the world stage after leaving the European Union.”

The leaving of the European Union, he stated, “is our biggest moment as a nation since the end of the Second World War … we can actually play the role on the world stage that the world expects us to play.”

Another British source stated, in reference to the nation’s plans for expanded involvement: “We have been pretty clear we should develop Belize while supporting OTs to develop their own reserve defence forces – as we have been with Montserrat by supplying them uniforms and training, etc.”

The enhancement of their presence could be “highly beneficial for a modest investment.” Other sources said that this could happen “in the next couple of years.”

According to other information emerging from the interview with the Defence Secretary, Britain wants to become a “true global player” post-Brexit with military bases in South East Asia and the Caribbean.

The Defense Secretary is quoted as saying that the political focus would shift “quite dramatically” and the UK has to build “deeper relations … with Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Caribbean countries, and also, nations right across Africa.”

These countries, said the DefSec, “look to us to provide the moral leadership, the military leadership and the global leadership.”

Britain will turn its back on the “1968 ‘East of Suez’ strategy … which left Britain withdrawing from military bases in Malaysia, Singapore, the Persian Gulf and the Maldives,” he says.

The bases would have service and maintenance staff, and supply ships and equipment sited there.