BSCFA/BSI commercial agreement negotiations may go down to the wire

Photo: BSCFA officials confer after meeting with PM and Cabinet Sub-Committee on Sugar Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Dec. 13, 2023

Fifteen days ahead of the later-than-expected start of the sugar crop season up north, the Belize Sugar Cane Farmers Association (BSCFA) today met with Prime Minister, John Briceño; Minister of Foreign Trade, Eamon Courtenay; and the members of the Cabinet Sub-Committee on Sugar: Chairman Kareem Musa; Minister of Agriculture, Food Security and Enterprise, Hon. Jose Mai; and Hon. Oscar Mira. Coming out of the 2-hour meeting at the PM’s Charter House office in Belize City, Minister Mai told Amandala that things remain fluid, and the signing of an interim commercial agreement with BSI will likely be down to the wire, as he foresees that negotiations between the BSCFA and the miller, BSI/ASR, will stretch out until close to the start of the sugar crop on Thursday, December 28.

The BSCFA has retained former Attorney General, Senior Counsel Magali Marin-Young to argue their case for a fairer commercial agreement for farmers. PM Briceño also reported that Marin-Young had delved into the Fairtrade agreements and regulations, seeking to ensure that Fairtrade premiums for sugar sold in 2022 and 2023 reach the BSCFA. The Association is arguing that these should be paid by BSI/ASR, while the miller contends that Fairtrade premiums are handled by Tate & Lyle Sugars. At the meeting, it was agreed that Marin-Young will prepare for the Cabinet Sub-Committee on Sugar a letter outlining the areas in which the BSCFA believes that BSI/ASR has not been living up to its commitments regarding Fairtrade. Once received by Friday, that will be forwarded to BSI/ASR, after which there is to be a discussion between the miller and the Prime Minister and his team next week. The PM is hopeful that if the Fairtrade issue is resolved, it could lead to the parties signing the interim commercial agreement. His own proposal is for a three-year interim agreement, whereas the farmers still want a 1-year agreement.

Chairman of the BSCFA, Elvis Reyes says they are hopeful that the Government’s intervention can get the two sides to a middle ground before December 28. He says the farmers are eager to deliver their cane and they are trying their best to reach an agreement.