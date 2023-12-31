BSI gets permit to import white sugar

Photo: Stores all across the country are rationing the sale of brown sugar. Plantation white is mostly unavailable.

Retail price likely to be double the current price of BZ $0.75 per pound

ORANGE WALK, Wed. Dec. 27, 2023

Belize Sugar Industries Ltd. (BSI) has received a permit from the Supplies Control Unit to import 250 metric tonnes of refined white sugar from the United States in collaboration with their counterparts there. According to BSI’s Director of Finance, Shawn Chavarria, who broke the news during a press conference today, the shipment should give them some cover to hold them over until the crop starts and they can begin producing sugar at Tower Hill. Chavarria explained that they currently have enough brown sugar, because they have redirected some that was meant for the export market. He commented, “As an industry, we are again suffering because the price and the revenue that we could earn from exporting this sugar, we are now sacrificing that because we want to keep the local market fed. But that sugar is being exported by others, and they are reaping the benefits and rewards of it, as opposed to the farmers and ourselves.” As to white sugar, only about 10 days’ supply remains.

Chavarria remarked that they did see the comments of the Chairman of the Sugar Industry Control Board regarding the Government’s consideration of importing sugar. Chavarria stated, “I presume what occurred is that, when they heard how much it will cost to import that quantity – I think it will probably be close to a million dollars to import that sugar – I mean, who would have the funds to do that? … You have to get the U.S. – the foreign exchange to purchase it, to store it. We’re already set up to do that. So, from our standpoint it made more sense for us to import it and continue to distribute the sugar to the local customers.”

As to the retail cost, Chavarria says they have already indicated to Government that they will not put any mark-up on the imported sugar. He estimates the landed cost would be about $1.20 per pound which means that the cost on the shelves would likely be about $1.50, which is double the current cost of 75 cents. He emphasized that this measure would be temporary, only until there is locally produced sugar, by the second week of January.

Chavarria expressed the view that, with the root cause of the problem being the artificially low price of plantation white sugar in Belize, it is creating an incentive for traders from Mexico and Guatemala to purchase it here and sell it across the border at a higher price. He reported that customers have been having difficulties sourcing sugar since August from their traditional suppliers. As a result, Chavarria says BSI has had to sell sugar to those customers directly. Confronted with the opinion from some government officials that BSI, as the sole producer of sugar for sale on the domestic market, should assess more closely to whom it sells sugar, Chavarria responded, “We sell to a wide pool of customers ranging from supermarkets, bakeries, manufacturers and distributors, but we don’t control the border points. It is very hard to smuggle this sugar in canoes. It can only be done on the main roads, and I think the authorities know where are these roads.” He insists that it is not BSI’s responsibility to police the borders. Chavarria affirmed that, unless the price of sugar in Belize is adjusted upwards to reflect market levels, we will continue to have this problem.