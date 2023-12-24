BTB honors sea captain Dwayne Garcia with Frontline Hero Award

Photo: (l-r) Dwayne Garcia, award recipient, and Evan Tillett, Director of BTB

by Kristen Ku

BELIZE CITY, Tues. Dec. 19, 2023

The Belize Tourism Board (BTB) has honored a distinguished sea captain, Dwayne Garcia, with the Frontline Hero Award, in recognition of his thirty years of service and significant contribution to Belize’s fisheries and marine conservation.

Born on November 5, 1974, in Placencia Village, Garcia was influenced to a great extent by his father’s life as a fisherman. At age 16 he began volunteering at the Fisheries Department, cultivating skills in navigation and acquiring knowledge of the sea which eventually, following several promotions, led him to become one of Belize’s top sea captains.

Garcia’s expertise, which has been sharpened through rigorous training, extends from law enforcement to safety and rescue operations. He also possesses certifications from PADI as an Open Water Diver, Rescue Diver, and Advanced Open Water Diver.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Garcia fearlessly led a rescue mission to save 18 fishermen from sea pirates.

In acknowledgment of his dedication, the BTB awarded Garcia with a $1,500 cash prize and a two-night stay at the luxurious Sirenian Bay Resort &Villas.

“His expertise and boat handling skills have made him a sought-after figure by the tourism sector, various government agencies, and non-governmental organizations,” stated the BTB.

Speaking by phone with Amandala, Garcia, who was out at sea, briefly expressed his gratitude for the recognition. “It really means a lot [to me] because of all the years of service that I [have] put in—31 years; I have never been awarded before,” he said.

The unexpected honor came as a surprise to Garcia, who was recommended by his supervisor. “It motivates me to just continue the job,” he added.

We congratulate Garcia on his years of dedication out at sea!