BTB Launches Matching Grant Program

Hon. Anthony Mahler, Minister of Tourism & Diaspora Relation

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Jan. 31, 2022– The Belize Tourism Board has launched its Matching Grant Program for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and has issued a call for Expressions of Interest (EOI) to any small or medium enterprise that wishes to apply for grant funding.

The project, for which, according to the BTB, 2.4 Million BZD has been earmarked, through the support of the Inter-American Development Bank, aims to implement growth opportunities within the tourism industry. The launch of the Matching Grant Program was held at the Belize Best Western Biltmore Plaza, with Hon. Anthony Mahler, Minister of Tourism and Diaspora Relations; Inter-American Development Bank representative, Ramiro Lopez Ghio; Director of Tourism at the Belize Tourism Board, Evan Tillett; and Chief Tourism Officer, Raymond Mossiah, all giving remarks.

Inter-American Development Bank representative, Ramiro Lopez Ghio, commented that tourism is the “engine of the Belizean economy.”

“Forty percent of [the country’s] GDP is provided by tourism. So it is a key sector for this economy—a sector that has suffered a lot because of the pandemic,” he said.

Ghio also stated that the program is one way in which the country can overcome the socio-economic impacts of the pandemic and achieve inclusive and sustainable growth.

When speaking about the program, BTB’s Director of Tourism, Evan Tillett, stated that the grants will aid in job creation and will contribute to the development of bio-protocols, skills, technology, and marketing intelligence and thus will increase the competitive edge of SMEs. Tillett encouraged all SME’s to pursue the opportunity.

And in his opening address, Minister of Tourism, Hon. Anthony Mahler expressed his wishes that the grant program reaches as many people as possible. The aim, he said, was to make the program especially accessible to the most vulnerable—which is why the program is focusing on Small and Medium Enterprises.

“Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) represent over 70% of our private sector employment and income in Belize, and in tourism, they are the backbone of our service industry. MSMEs also provide inclusive growth that leads to a more equitable distribution of wealth,” said Minister Mahler.

According to Mahler, even before the pandemic, MSMEs have faced many barriers when it comes to their development, including challenges in accessing funding from public and private sources.

A press release issued by the BTB stated that the project also aims to contribute to the growth of Belize’s economy and the expansion of its tourism industry through the provision of financial incentives for SMEs to overcome what the Board calls a “clearly defined set of market failures”.

SMEs wishing to express interest in receiving funding must submit completed Expression of Interest forms by Monday, February 21, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. Interested persons can visit the BTB website or Facebook page for guidelines and eligibility requirements.

Along with the Matching Grant Program, the BTB has also implemented two other projects—the development of a Gastronomy Corridor in Belize City, which aims to take the country’s cuisine to the global stage, and the establishment of two music and entertainment studio facilities, which will help Belizean artists refine their work.

