Caught with illegal passports, Nigerian man and Congo woman imprisoned before deportation

Photo: Mboungou De Bassengue Doline Flore, a Congo national and Olisah Austine Ebere, Nigerian, charged

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Oct. 16, 2023

A Nigerian man and a woman from the Congo are in big trouble with the law after they were busted at the Belize International Airport in Ladyville with 2 Guatemalan passports. The pair was heading to the United States, and they were traveling through Belize on their way there.

The duo, both restaurateurs, have been identified as Nigerian national, Olisah Austine Ebere, 45, of Cambona, Nigeria, and 41-year-old Mboungou De Bassengue Doline Flore, a Congo national.

The Guatemalan passports they were in possession of are documents which had not been issued by lawful authority to them. They were detained, questioned and charged criminally for the offense of using a document which has not been issued by lawful authority, and are behind bars tonight. They appeared unrepresented before a senior magistrate in Court #2 where they both pleaded guilty and were fined $1,000 each plus a $5.00 cost of court fine, which they were ordered to pay forthwith, in default six months imprisonment.

A removal order was granted for their expulsion from Belize within a reasonable time. Prior to their arrest the two foreigners claimed to authorities that they were Guatemalans, despite one being a Nigerian and the other a Congo national.

The two were trying to board a Copa flight on Saturday, and when they tried to deceive the immigration officers posted at the airport by showing them their Guatemalan passports which they had in their possession as a form of identification, it raised a red flag. The officers were not convinced of their nationality being Guatemalans, and the necessary authorities were contacted and they were detained.

Both are now seeking amnesty, but it cannot be granted in Belize because they failed to do so before they left their home country. When they left home they went to another country, and that was seven years ago.

In mitigation, Doline Flore told the court that seven years ago she left her country because she had problems with politics and had to run to save her life. According to Doline Flore, they killed her husband over the same problem, politics.

Ms. Flore told the court that after leaving the Congo she went to China, but there was too much Covid there, so she went to Cambodia and opened her business there.

She further told the Senior Magistrate that by this time her passport had already expired and she could not go back home. She said she later met a country brother from Guatemala who told her he could help her by getting a passport from Guatemala for her, and that the man told her she only had to pay him $3,000, which she did. According to Doline Flore, the man sent her the passports through DHL.

Ebere’s story is similar to that of Doline Flore. The Nigerian businessman said in 2018 he left Nigeria and went to Cambodia. He said that in his country there is a terrorist group called “Bococoran,” and while in Nigeria he realized that the terrorist group was bad for his country, and that they came after him for his life. According to Ebere, he managed to escape being assassinated two times by 2019.

He said he met Doline Flore in 2021-2022, and after explaining his situation to her they both realized, said Ebere, that they had similar problems. That’s when, according to Ebere, Doline Flore told him that she had someone who could help them change their lives, and so they both agreed to pay the $3,000 each for the passports.

Like Doline Flore, Ebere also fears going back to his hometown for fear of being killed. Ebere said he is also suffering from hypertension, and that Doline Flore is also sickly. He said if he went back home he would die in prison.

Both the Congo national and the Nigerian threw themselves on the mercy of the court when asked why they should not be sent home. Ebere said that he would appreciate if the court would help them to seek amnesty. Doline Flore, who has three children, broke down and cried, saying, “I can leave the country of Belize, but I fear for my life. I cannot go back to Congo, because I will be killed. They will kill me.”

The prosecutor for the Immigration Department said in court that there is a procedure for seeking amnesty in Belize, which the duo was not qualified for. The prosecutor said that for them to seek amnesty they would have had to come into Belize legally, to apply. From the time they claimed to be Guatemalans and presented Guatemalan passports, and they are not of such nationality, an offense had been committed, they were told by the court.

The duo said that they were heading to the United States of America, and said that they thought the passports were legit. Neither was able to pay their fines today, but both expressed urgency to pay. Both said they don’t want to be sent back home to their native country. According to the Immigration prosecutor they will be sent to Panama, where that government will be responsible to send them to their home, the woman to Congo and the man to Nigeria.