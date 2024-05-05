No Scamming!

BELIZE CITY, Wed. May 1, 2024

The Central Bank of Belize has withdrawn Practice Direction No. 7 of 2023 (PD7) whose final version was dated December 19, 2023. PD7 prescribed changes that were to be implemented by commercial banks to eliminate user fees deemed unfair. However, the withdrawal comes after a lawsuit was instituted by the Belize Bank against the Central Bank. Atlantic Bank, Heritage Bank and the National Bank subsequently joined in the challenge of the restrictions that the Central Bank sought to impose on certain user fees and penalties applied by the domestic banks. The challenge led to negotiations which ended with an out-of-court settlement that will see the commercial financial institutions implement voluntary changes beginning June 1, 2024.

The Central Bank, in a press release on April 30, says the outcome is the result of collaboration among the parties. Based on the discussions, seven measures will be introduced, with the final one coming into effect on October 1, 2024. That has to do with the elimination of fees for savings account maintenance, except for dormant accounts.

The other measures will see no fees being charged for accounts closed within one to three months of opening. Likewise, come June 1st, no fee will be payable for the purpose of salary release or cancellation. Meanwhile, fees for withdrawals at ATMs of the same banking institution from which funds are being withdrawn will be capped at twenty-five cents. This was previously set at $0.50 for the Belize Bank. Fourth, fees for the early pay-out of residential mortgages will be reduced from six (6) to three (3) months on agreements entered into after June 1st. The fee will comprise the interest that would have been payable over the three-month period. Additionally, come June, no fee will be charged for transfers between accounts among the bank’s own networks; and lastly, no fee will be payable for loan payment waivers.

Of note, though, is that the reduction in fees expected in June will vary across banking institutions, as these were not uniform across the four banks.

In the end, the Central Bank, as regulator, withdrew PD7 based on the commitment made by the commercial banks to voluntarily reduce the fees. As such, a protracted legal battle has been averted, which means that users will get to experience the benefits earlier than if they had to wait for litigation to conclude.

King’s Counsel Godfrey Smith, who represented the Belize Bank in the challenge, commented, “If they [the commercial banks] were not happy with it, or thought that it would be deleterious, they would not have agreed; and they’ve agreed to voluntarily implement these measures.” In his affidavit accompanying the claim, Belize Bank CEO, Filippo Alario noted that the commercial banks viewed PD7 as price controls on fees mechanisms, which would occasion revenue loss that would impact their ability to maintain and grow their ATM network.

In a notice to its users today about the upcoming change in its fee structure, the Belize Bank said the changes will make banking services more affordable and convenient. The bank reports that in the case of instant online transfers, there will be a decrease from $3.00 to $1.00 come June 1st. As it relates to cheques that are deposited or cashed at the Belize Bank, the applicable fee come June 1st will be $4.50. For Belize Bank cheques deposited at other banking institutions, the charge will be $7.00, and a fee of $4.00 will apply for over-the-counter withdrawals.