Criminal records go online

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Fri. May 16, 2025

On Friday, May 16, the Central Medical Laboratory on Princess Margaret Drive in Belize City officially re-opened its doors after almost a year of a major makeover.

The restoration was done with the help of the Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) and the European Union (EU), and after it was completed it was handed over to the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

“Today, we stand at the threshold of progress, having witnessed the physical transformation of this laboratory into a cutting-edge facility that will enhance healthcare services in Belize,” said Rochelle Cabral, Director of Laboratory Services.

For almost two decades, employees were working under hazardous conditions; and in 2006, a fire broke out, causing severe damage and an urgent need for refurbishment.

CML tour

“Before the retrofitting, our laboratory staff navigated challenges that tested their resilience, including underutilized infrastructure, inefficient air circulation, poor lighting, unstable electrical output, and the constant determination to provide quality service despite these obstacles. But today, we stand in a transformed space, a resilient, smart laboratory environment that empowers us to work efficiently, safely, and with renewed optimism,” Cabral added.

Dr. Karen Lewis-Bell, PAHO Belize Representative, highlighted that retrofitting the Central Medical Laboratory aligns with PAHO’s mandate by building a resilient healthcare system through smart intervention.

“It enhances safety and resilience, but also ensures continuity of essential diagnostic services during emergencies,” she said.

The renovation is under the Health Sector Support Programme Belize Project, which is set to renovate five regional hospitals.

“This will turn these health centers and facilities into modern infrastructure adapted to meet patient needs, but also it will make them more resilient to disasters, to natural recent disasters, and extreme weather conditions,” said Her Excellency Dr. Erja Eskola, EU Ambassador to Jamaica, Belize, and the Bahamas.

The new upgrade includes mold remediation, and a new central fresh air unit to improve air quality and reduce mold growth. The renovated building has enhanced safety features, including showers, eyewash stations, and under-sink acid neutralization tanks. There is also green energy initiatives like LED lighting, inverter air conditioners, low-flush toilets, and low-flow faucets; flood risk mitigation by relocating the main electrical room from the ground floor to the second floor; electrical system upgrades, including new wiring, breaker panels, and cables; water system improvements that include a water storage tank, a filtration system, and a solar water heater; improved equipment access through the addition of a second-floor access door; building refurbishment, including interior and exterior painting, replacement of broken tiles, new cabinets and sinks, new glass panels and doors, and a renovation of the outdoor staircase. Additionally, the laboratory’s ground floor, which was inoperable due to fire damage, has now been restored, increasing the laboratory’s working space by 50 percent.

“The Central Medical Laboratory isn’t just a building, it is the nerve center of clinical diagnosis and public health surveillance in Belize. It is where science meets service, test results guide life-saving treatment, and accuracy and resilience must always be our standards. Thanks to the unwavering partnership and shared vision of the Pan American Health Organization and the European Union, this critical institution, the Central Medical Laboratory has undergone a transformation that has enabled it to function as a smart healthcare facility – one that is safer, more resilient and environmentally sustainable,” remarked Hon. Kevin Bernard, Minister of Health.

Approximately 2.4 million BZD was spent on the project.