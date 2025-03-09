Fifth Annual Gian Gandhi Lecture held in Belmopan

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Tues. Mar. 4, 2025

For the entirety of March, preschools across Belize will participate in various activities celebrating Child Stimulation Month under the theme, “Small Steps, Big Skills: Unlocking Early Potential.”

This month is typically set aside for those in the early childhood unit to engage in various activities with their caregiver to promote early childhood education.

“It’s an annual event that highlights early childhood development, particularly for preschoolers,” said Dawn Wade, principal of St. Martin De Porres Primary School. “Child Stimulation Month is important because it promotes early learning. It raises awareness, encourages parental involvement, enhances social and emotional development, supports the holistic development of the children and builds a strong educational foundation from an early age,” she added.

According to Wade, the preschoolers will engage in various activities throughout the month, including trips to different institutions within the old capital.

“Having children involved in these activities is the stepping stone for higher education learning as they go on from preschool to primary school. It provides the basic skills they would need when they move on – developing how to socialize, their physical, social, and emotional skills through these ongoing activities,” she said.

Students from the different preschools in the old capital marched along the streets of Belize City on Monday, March 3, from Memorial Park to Constitution Park, dressed to represent the careers they want to pursue.

“It’s good for the children,” said one parent to Amandala. “My pikni mi all excited to dress up and parade this maanin eena what they wahn be eena di future,” another said.

Some of the activities highlighted by Wade include a grandparent read-along, a cultural day, a museum visit, a city tour, a career day, and many more.