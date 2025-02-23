Handmade by Belize

Yu Cheng Xiao

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Feb. 19, 2025

A Chinese businessman from Caye Caulker appeared in court on Tuesday, February 18, to face charges for allegedly pointing a gun in the face of a housekeeper working at the Princess Ramada Hotel.

The incident occurred on Saturday, February 15, when the hotel maid, Kitadalia Cassasola, was carrying out her routine duties by placing clean towels in the hotel rooms. She arrived at room 308, where 50-year-old Yu Cheng Xiao was staying, and knocked on the door to inform him that she had brought towels.

Xiao reportedly told her to leave them outside, but Cassasola realized that there was nowhere to place them. Thus, she stayed outside and waited for him. After some time had passed, Xiao opened the door and reportedly pointed his licensed 9mm Smith & Wesson at her, and Cassasola handed him the towels and fled.

Initially, Xiao was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm; however, when he appeared in court, he told the court that he had no intention to harm the maid, and was alarmed when she knocked because he had been robbed multiple times.

This resulted in Cassasola dropping the charges against Xiao, but his firearm was handed over to police.