Christmas Eve shooting: 1 dead, 1 injured

Photo: Darnell Puerto, deceased

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Dec. 27, 2023

Two Belize City men were shot in Belize City on the night of Christmas Eve, leaving one of them dead and the other injured. The men were identified as a 30-year-old car dealer of Tibruce Street, Darnell Puerto, and 26-year-old deejay, Jehvon Ramclam.

One man has been charged for the attack and the murder of Puerto.

According to initial reports, at around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 24, Puerto and Ramclam were at a home on Maskall Street in Belize City when a man approached the residence and began exchanging heated words with Ramclam – who was in the area to visit the mother of his child.

Shortly after the exchange occurred, the alleged shooter said that he would return, and a short while later, a black car appeared, and someone inside it fired several gunshots in the direction of Ramclam, who was standing on the side of the street.

Ramclam received multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. His companion, Puerto, however, was fatally wounded and passed away at the scene.

Police have charged one man in connection with the murder of Puerto. Shaquille Brian Perera, 28, a Ladyville resident, has been charged with murder, attempted murder, use of deadly means of harm, and grievous harm.