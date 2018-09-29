Claver College Extension fires 9 out of 11 teachers

PUNTA GORDA, Toledo District, Thurs. Sept. 27, 2018– Nine of the eleven teachers of St. Peter Claver College Extension, an adult night school for continuing education, were fired for refusing to sign a contract that would allow the school’s management to pay them quarterly for the year, instead of every month. Due to this, the school has suspended classes until October 1.

The issue began in August when the idea of paying the teachers every 2 months (rather than the usual 15th of every month) was proposed by the school’s board, which is chaired by Lisel Alamilla. The teachers immediately rejected the idea.

The board then tried to force them to enter into a contract. Rather than sign the contract, the teachers staged a two-day sick-out starting on Wednesday (what date?). Yesterday, at 2 p.m., 9 teachers received their termination letters.

When we reached out to Claver College Extension yesterday, we were told that someone would get back to us. After no one called us back yesterday, we reached out again today and were told that our contact information was already given to the board, and that they would get back to us. We are still awaiting their response.

In an interview with 7News, Alamilla said that the board, which currently only consists of two active members, herself and the treasurer, Mark Miller, made the decision to pay the teachers quarterly because the lack of steady cash flow into the institution does not always allow them, to meet the monthly deadline. She said she is confident that they can meet the quarterly deadlines.

According to her, she would like the teachers to compromise on this issue, but they continue to reject the contract.

Alamilla said that the school cannot continue its operations with only 2 teachers, especially with 85 students currently enrolled, so they have suspended classes until Monday, October 1, as previously mentioned. During this time period, the board plans to hire replacement teachers. As of this present time, vacancies have already been advertised, and Alamilla said that they have already received applications.

7News also spoke to one of the students of the school, who said that the students stand in solidarity with the teachers, and if there are new teachers on Monday, they will stage a walkout. The student said that the teachers who were fired were the same ones who encouraged them to go back to school, and who are helping them every step of the way.

Alamilla mentioned that some of the teachers seem to be willing to compromise in order to get their jobs back, and she is open to communication with them.

With regards to the two-person board, Alamilla said that there are other members, but they have not been responding to her and so she had to move forward with the only other member who was in communication with her.

The teachers say they would prefer that the board had a Ministry of Education representative as well as a representative from the church and one for the teachers.