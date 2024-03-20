Closure for family; Ranguy pleads guilty to triple-murder

by Roy Davis (freelance writer)

BELIZE CITY, Fri. Mar. 15, 2024

The family of three people who were murdered 11 years ago finally got some closure to the incident today when the accused, a family member, Jared Ranguy, 36, appeared virtually before Justice Nigel Pilgrim and pleaded guilty to 3 counts of murder.

Ranguy, who was represented by Senior Counsel Godfrey Smith, decided to plead guilty after he was given a sentence indication by Justice Pilgrim that he can get 3 life-imprisonments and no more than 40 years before he would be eligible for parole. But, as the Director of Public Prosecutions, Cheryl Lynn Vidal pointed out, it’s only a sentence indication, and there are several factors that Justice Pilgrim will have to take into consideration before he decides what the actual sentence would be. He must take into consideration that Ranguy is entitled to a third of the reduction of his sentence because he pleaded guilty and saved the court time by not having to go through a trial; that about 11 years, the time he spent on remand, should be deducted from his sentence; and that Justice Pilgrim would have to take into consideration a plea for mitigation, a victim impact assessment statement, a social inquiry report, and Ranguy’s antecedent history and a psychiatric evaluation, before he decides on the sentence.

Senior Counsel Smith has until April 22 to submit a plea for mitigation, and sentencing has been reserved for May 13.

The incident occurred on November 24, 2012, at the family house in Ladyville where Ranguy was living. He killed his mother, Karen Skeen Vellos, 51; his stepfather, Richard Vellos, 72; and his sister, Teena Skeen Vellos, 32. When the police arrived at the house, they searched the attic and found a 9-millimeter pistol, believed to be the murder weapon, and some clothes with blood on them. Ranguy told police that it was an accident, and that he was sleep walking.

Ranguy changed attorneys about 12 times before he decided to plead guilty, and it was believed that it was a delay tactic he employed.

Rene Skeen, the brother of Karen Skeen Vellos, speaking to reporters after Ranguy pleaded guilty, expressed his thanks to God that the family has finally received closure, and that it doesn’t matter if Ranguy is still maintaining that it was an accident, because the fact of the matter is that he pleaded guilty and accepted responsibility for what he did. He also said that at first he could not find it in his heart to forgive Ranguy, but now he would be able to forgive him.

Before the guilty plea, Ranguy was the prisoner on remand awaiting trial the longest, 11 years.