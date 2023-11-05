25 C
Contreras, Miranda guiltyof murder

By Deshan Swasey

Photo: Jeffrey Contreras( left) and Eric Miranda (right)

by Roy Davis (freelance writer)

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Nov. 2, 2023

Two men, Eric Miranda, aka, “Sogi,” and Jeffrey Contreras, aka “Bigs,” charged with murder, were found guilty of the charge today in a verdict that was delivered this afternoon by Justice Ricardo Sandcroft.

They will be sentenced on December 7, after Justice Sandcroft reads a victim impact assessment statement and a social inquiry report.

They were convicted of the murder of Sean Menzies, 57, a sales manager for Bowen and Bowen who was shot and killed at about 11:16 p.m. on November 18, 2020. Menzies was leaning over the fence of his yard on Lancaster Street, smoking a cigarette, when his assailants rode by on a bicycle and shot him in his head.

Iran “Basco” Jones, one of the main witnesses in the case, was killed shortly after he testified that he heard gunshots and saw Miranda and Contreras fleeing from the crime scene. It was mainly upon Jones’ testimony and the testimony of another eye witness that Justice Sandcroft said he was able to convict Contreras and Miranda.

Another witness, Jayden “Belly” Herrera took the witness stand to testify on behalf of the Crown, but he was declared a hostile witness because he said that he could not remember anything about the incident. Herrera is on remand for another murder.

A video footage of the incident was shown at the trial. The Crown, represented by Crown Counsel Riis Cattouse, used 20 witnesses. Ten of them were agreed witnesses.

Contreras and Miranda gave statements from the dock in which they denied having any involvement in the incident.

Contreras was represented by attorney Darrell Bradley, while Miranda was represented by attorney Arthur Saldivar.

