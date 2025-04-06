Unity or Division? Challengers or “mischief makers”?

Michael Elijio, sentenced

by Roy Davis (Freelance Writer)

DANGRIGA, Stann Creek District, Tues. Apr. 1, 2025

Michael Elijio, 25, a resident of Dangriga, who was convicted of rape of a child on September 16, 2024, was sentenced to 17 years in prison today by Justice Antoinette Moore in the High Court in Dangriga.

The virtual complainant, who was 8 years old when the acts of rape occurred, testified that between May 2019 and September 2019, Elijio made her perform sexual acts on him.

The Crown, represented by Assistant Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Javier Chan, called five other witnesses to prove the case for the Crown.

Elijio, who was represented by attorney Ivan Williams, testified and denied that he committed the offence. He said that he was not at home at the time of the alleged incidents, but was at work.

But the evidence against him was overwhelming, and Justice Moore, who was judge of the law and judge of the facts, found him guilty.

However, Elijio’s case with the High Court is not over yet. He is facing another charge of child rape, this time for the sister of the virtual complainant in the trial in which he was convicted. The child was 5 years old at the time, and the incident is alleged to have occurred at the same time that her sister was also being abused.

The trial is to be heard before a different judge, but no date has yet been set for it.