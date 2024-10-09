Belize assumes Chair of OAS Permanent Council

Photo: Earl Baptist, sentenced

by Roy Davis (freelance writer)

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Oct. 7, 2024

Earl Baptist, 23, who was convicted of the murder of Leslie Norman Gillett, 37, was not sentenced to life imprisonment today, as was expected. Instead, Justice Derek Sylvester sentenced him to 23 years.

Justice Sylvester put the starting point at 25 years and he added 2 years on to it because of the aggravating factors, which were: a lack of remorse, an execution style, murder, and an unprovoked murder.

However, he subtracted 2 years, which puts it back at 25 years, because of the mitigating factors, such as his age and the rehabilitating factor. He then stipulated that Baptist’s sentence should be 25 years, less the time he spent on remand, which puts it at 23 years.

The incident occurred on January 21, 2022, at Mathilda’s Shop, located in Burrell Boom Village. Gillett, the proprietor, was alone in the shop when two men approached and one of them put his hand in the pocket of his pants, pretending to make a purchase. Both men then produced firearms and fired multiple shots at Gillett from the window with burglar bars, killing him instantly.

A video camera provided footage of the incident and it was used at the trial to identify Baptist.

Baptist was represented at the sentencing by attorney Peta Gay Bradley who held brief for attorney Leeroy Banner. The Crown was represented by Crown Counsel Shanell Fernandez.

(AMANDALA Ed. Note: So that leaves one unidentified murderer walking free today.)