Corozal F.A. crowns U-10, U-13 and U-19 champions

COROZAL TOWN, Sun. May 19, 2019– We start off our weekly updates by thanking each and every one that has given their unconditional support to our office. Thanks to all the parents, managers, sponsors and foremost, the players for a very successful youth tournament. As we conclude the U10, U13 and U19 today, May 19, we thank you for believing in us, and believing in the process. We are certain that the impact we have created, and will continue to create in these youths, is so positive that we anticipate that in the next five to ten years, Corozal will be in a better position regarding football. These successes will certainly open doors for our players.

To all our proud sponsors, thank you! Your contribution made our tournament a success. Football Federation of Belize – a big thank you on behalf of the CFA Chairman, OC Chairman and the office! Mr. Ivan Puerto and the Houston Boys, thank you! Mr. Bamson Fadipe and Cudjoe Lagoon Estate, thank you! Mayor Rigo Vellos, thank you for always trying to help us out in one way or the other! Ms. Jasmin Campos, Queen of Corozal Bay 2019, thank you!

Awards U19

U19 Male Category: Most Valuable Player – Shane Morgan, Jr. (Corozal Rising Stars); Top-Goal Scorer – Shane Morgan, Jr. (Corozal Rising Stars); Best Forward – Rayjan Jones (Bacadia Warriors); Best Midfielder – Ulises Rodriguez (Bacadia Warriors); Best Defender – Osiel Oliva (Corozal Rising Stars); Best Goalkeeper – Raigen Cano (San Pedro Uprising Ballers); Best Coach – Benjamin Acosta (Bacadia Warriors); Best Management – San Pedro Uprising Ballers.

Finals U10 and U13 on Sunday, May 19

10:00 a.m. – U10 3rd Place – Corozal Rising Stars wins by default (3-0) over Jaguars, who forfeit game.

11:00 a.m. – U10 1st Place – Corozal Invaders wins, 3-0, over Calcutta Strikers. Congratulations to Corozal Invaders, winners of the U10!

12:00 noon – U13 1st Place: Corozal Rising Stars vs Falcons FC. During normal game time, the score remained at zero for both teams. Extra time was awarded, and it remained the same. In penalties, Falcons won over Corozal Rising Stars. Congratulations to Mr. David Barahona and Falcons, winner of the U13 Tournament.

Finals U19 on Sunday, May 19

1:30 p.m. – 3rd Place: Caledonia SFC vs San Pedro Uprising Ballers. Caledonia won, 1-0, on a goal scored by Russell Melendez (8’).

3:30 p.m. – 1st Place: Bacadia Warriors vs Corozal Rising Stars. Bacadia Warriors won, 3-1, with goals scored by Harold Ramos (8’), Ulises Rodriguez (18’) and Luis Sanchez (87’). Goal scored for Rising Stars by Adler Acosta (37’).

We must applaud and congratulate Mr. Benjamin Acosta for his exceptional dedication and commitment to his team. Congratulations, Bacadia Warriors!