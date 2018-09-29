Subscribe to our Rss

Corozal FA update on U-10, U-15, U-17 and Female U-17 tournaments

Sports — 29 September 2018 — by Martin Vasquez – Administrative Officer, CFA
COROZAL TOWN, Tue. Sept. 25, 2018– The Corozal Football Association (CFA) continued its U-10, U-15, U-17 and Female U-17 tournaments with games played on Sunday, September 23, at the Carolina Village Football Field.

Below are the weekend games results, club standings in the different tournaments, and upcoming weekend schedule.

In games played on Sunday, (U-15) Hiram Stars defeated Falcons, 4-2; (U-17) Chunox FC also dropped Progresso United Jr., 4-2; (U-17) Corozal Invaders crushed Libertadores, 6-0; (Female U-17) Calcutta Strikers won, 3-0, over Libertadores; (U-10) Corozal Rising Stars drew, 2-2, with Corozal Invaders; (U-10) Hiram Stars bombed Calcutta Bulls, 14-0; and (U-10) Calcutta Strikers shelled Corozal Rising Stars, 7-0.

Club standings:

 

Upcoming weekend games at Carolina Football Field:
Saturday, September 29
10:00 a.m. – (U-17) Caledonia SFC vs Ranchito Young Warriors
11:30 a.m. – (U-15) Falcons vs Carolina
1:30 p.m. – (U-17) Corozal Invaders vs Falcons
3:30 p.m. – (U-17) Corozal Rising Stars vs Bacadia Warriors
Sunday, September 30
9:00 a.m. – (U-15) Carolina vs Corozal Rising Stars
10:00 a.m. – (U-15) Hiram Stars vs Corozal Invaders
11:30 a.m. – (Female U-17) Calcutta Strikers vs Libertadores
1:30 p.m. – (U-17) Chunox FC vs Caledonia SFC
3:30 p.m. – (U-17) Ranchito Young Warriors vs Progresso United Jr.

The U-10 Male/Female games are played on a separate field.
11:30 a.m. – (U-10) Corozal Invaders vs Calcutta Bulls
12:20 p.m. – (U-10) Hiram Stars vs Rising Stars
1:00 p.m. – (U-10) Calcutta Strikers vs Calcutta Bulls
1:50 p.m. – (U-10) Corozal Invaders vs Hiram Stars
(Note: Two Female U-17 teams have withdrawn from the competition, namely San Roman and Concepcion.)

