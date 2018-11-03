Corozal Football Finals

COROZAL TOWN, Wed. Oct. 31, 2018– This week, the Corozal Football Association (CFA) marked the 12th and final week of our ongoing U-15 Male, U-17 Male and U-17 Female tournaments. Finals were played at the Ricalde Stadium, and it all went well. We are pleased to report that the entire tournament was a success. This was made possible thanks to the dedication and hard work by each and every club.

Our office takes this opportunity to express a big thank you to the Belize Bank, Morales Transport, Mr. Luis Pena, Mr. Cruz Gamez and Mr. Melhem Williams for your sponsorship of our U-10 M/F Tournament. You made our young future players so happy, and we are grateful for that. We would also want to thank the Football Federation of Belize (FFB) for sponsoring the U-15, U-17 Male and U-17 Female tournaments. Special acknowledgement to “The Trophy Depot” Mr. Efrain Cal for providing exceptional services on the trophies and medals.

Game Results

With the first game starting at 11:30 a.m. in the U-10 M/F Tournament, Calcutta Strikers won, 2-1, over Corozal Invaders; followed by Hiram Stars with a 4-0 victory over Rising Stars. Calcutta Strikers are the Champions of the U-10 M/F Tournament.

At 1:30 p.m. in the U-15 Finals, Corozal Invaders won, 2-1, over Falcons. Ryan Williams and Omar Flores scored for Invaders, while Rodrigo Mena scored for Falcons. Corozal Invaders are the Champions of the U-15 Male Tournament 2018.

Next was the U-17 Female Final, and it was Calcutta Strikers with the 3-0 win over Libertadores, with 2 goals from Jemely Pena and 1 from Darina Tzul. Calcutta Strikers are the Champions of the U-17 Female Tournament.

The last game was the U-17 Final between Chunox FC and Corozal Rising Stars, which ended 1-1 in regular time, with Alder Acosta shaking the net for Rising Stars, while Einer Patt hit the target for Chunox FC. They then went to extra time, and the score remained the same. Finally, they went to “penals,” and Chunox won, 3-1. Chunox FC is the Champion of the U-17 Male 2018 Tournament.

Special recognitions were given to:

U-15 Male – Ryan Williams (Corozal Invaders) Top Goal Scorer for the tournament.

U-17 Male – Shane Morgan (Rising Stars) Top Goal Scorer for the tournament.

U-17 Female – Darina Tzul (Calcutta Strikers) Top Goal Scorer for the tournament.

Athiana Ovando (Corozal Invaders) was recognized for her bravery and being the only female player participating in the U-10 M/F Tournament.

Roberto Tun (Ranchito Young Warriors) was recognized with the Chairman’s Award for his hard work, enthusiasm and commitment to sports, bringing out the Ranchito Team for the U-17 Male Tournament.

Best Coaches for the 2018 season were awarded to: U-15 Male – Eric Dunn from Corozal Invaders; U-17 Male – Adriel Santoya from Chunox FC; and U-17 Female – Cindy Fuentes from Libertadores FC.