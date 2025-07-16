Early warnings from National Climate Forum

by Charles Gladden

BELMOPAN, Mon. July 14, 2025

Murders are down throughout the country at the midway point of 2025, compared to the figures in 2024. The figures were presented at the Belize Police Department’s quarterly CompStats meeting on Monday, July 14, and revealed that murders are down countrywide.

“We have had a reduction in major crimes when compared to last year in this very same period. The northern region saw a slight increase in major crime; but for the rest of the country, it is down, and that is a good sign,” said Hon. Kareem Musa, Minister of Home Affairs.

Kareem Musa, Minister of Home Affairs

“In terms of the murder statistics for this same period, we have seen a reduction this year. I believe we are 17 under from last year, in this same period. So, even in terms of homicides, we are seeing a reduction … Crime comes in waves, so we can see where we had a great lull in the last quarter towards the end of the first quarter and the beginning of the second quarter. Then it shows an increase and uptick towards the end of the second quarter. This latest wave is something that we are actively looking at in terms of our strategy and our policing strategy in those hotspot areas,” he added.

The CompStat is data compiled by the department to measure the crime trend and to enable a closer look at the number of crimes that have occurred in particular sections of the country. The data for the second quarter of the year (April to June) was presented at the National Police Training Academy in Belmopan.

“CompStats also allows us to strategize, most importantly, based on the crime trends that we’re seeing in particular areas, obviously, with a greater focus on the utilization of innovation and technology, the allocation of our resources or patrols in hot spots in the country, especially in Belize City right now [as] we’re seeing a spike in gang violence over the last two or three weeks,” Minister Musa expressed.

As the Minister happily observed, the murder count countrywide midway through 2025 is 41, 29% less than the 58 that was recorded midway through 2024. He credits this accomplishment to the hard work of the police officers on the ground.

“I see that our police officers are working more efficiently, patrolling in all of the hotspot areas. Community policing has been one of our centerpiece positions for this administration; we see where that is yielding dividends. And then our stakeholder engagement with the Leadership Intervention Unit, in terms of mediation for gang violence, has yielded good results; but definitely, with the tensions that currently exist in Belize City between two or three different gangs, we are definitely on the ground with the Leadership Intervention Unit, with the police in those areas trying to quell that tension,” said Musa.

Dr. Richard Rosado, Commissioner of Police

This CompStat is Dr. Richard Rosado’s first since taking over the reigns as Commissioner of Police, and he echoed similar sentiments as Minister Musa.

“My first few months have been focused on establishing a vision of transparency, accountability, and a stakeholder centric approach. My leadership style has always been transformational, yet inclusive, embracing collective input, adaptive decision making, and engagement; and our commanders now feel more empowered, more motivated in moving the department forward to address the many challenges we face within the department,” he said.

The northern districts saw an increase in crime in this quarter.