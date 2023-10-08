Crime is down for 2023

Photo: Chester Williams, Commissioner of Police

by Charles Gladden

BELMOPAN, Thurs. Oct. 5, 2023

Throughout the years the Belize Police Department has received tons of criticism from the public, for the department not accomplishing its goals in reducing crime in the country. While critics only see what is shown on the surface, statistics show differently, as in a comparison chart that shows major crimes and murders have gone down this year.

The data compiled in the Computer Statistics or CompStat (shortened word) used by the Belize Police Department, a type of methodology to measure the crime trend along with the number of crimes that may occur in a particular region in the country, indicates that crime is in a downward trend through 9 months. While the year is not yet completed – there are three more months to go – it is showing a decrease in major crimes, especially in murders. So far this year, 68 murders have occurred compared to the same time last year when the number stood at 86.

“The current statistics as we have presented [show] that murders are down by 22 % overall; and overall, major crime is done by 2%. I am proud to report to the nation that when it comes to the overall criminal outlook for the country, crime is down,” said Commissioner of Police, Chester Williams.

“… I can say that the numbers are looking good, but it is not time for us to sing kumbaya and celebrate. The year still has three months to go, and we must, as I said to my commanders, they must ensure that they keep up the work that they have been doing, pressing officers to work while keeping them motivated,” he added.

Historically, the month of September would be riddled with murders that we would seem to be unable to stop; however, for this year, there were only 3 murders recorded for the entire country in that month.

“We did put together our plan to police the September celebrations, not just the events that were part of the September celebrations, but we put an overall plan to police September going into October, and that plan did work, thanks to the commanders in the different parts of the country, as well as the officers who work with them daily to ensure that our operational plans are achieved. Without their support and the work that they did, we would not have achieved what we did,” ComPol said.

Additional data from the CompStat shows that among the four regions in the country, the Eastern region, which includes Belize City, tops the list for murders. The Western region follows, then the Northern region, and lastly, the Southern region, which is the most peaceful of all. However, in major crimes, while the top two remain the same, the Southern region moved up to the third spot, and the Northern region is now the area with the lowest number of major crimes.

“What is plaguing the south is the issue of burglaries. There’s a lot of burglaries coming out of the Independence area, and Bella Vista. From what I am told by the officers, there is one particular individual who is committing these burglaries; but every time he is arrested and charged, he goes before the court, he is granted bail, [and] if he pleads guilty, he is given a fine, and as he comes out, he goes and burglarizes again. So, we need to find a way to get that person to prison, out of circulation,” ComPol Williams said.

For the past decade, the years with the least murders were 2013 with 99, 2020 with 103, and 2022, last year, with 113.