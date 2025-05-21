GoB’s Boledo revenue exceeds expectations

by Charles Gladden

BELMOPAN, Fri. May 16, 2025

The Ministry of Home Affairs & New Growth Industries, supported by the Ministry of E-Governance, launched the new Online Criminal Records Registry (CRR) system on Thursday, May 15.

The CRR will serve as a medium for the submission of online applications and online payments for Police Records of Conduct, as well as online delivery of those records to the public. The public will also now enjoy real-time notifications via SMS or email, ensuring transparency and accountability for users.

It is also intended to simplify obtaining police records by reducing wait times and eliminating the necessity for in-person visits.

Sixteen police officers participated in a comprehensive training session held on February 14 by the Ministry of E-Governance at the National Police Training Academy in Belmopan to gain hands-on experience with the new system.

Hon. Kareem Musa, Minister of Home Affairs, highlighted in his remarks that this initiative aligns with the Government of Belize’s broader efforts to modernize its justice system and improve access to public services through digital transformation.

While the process has switched to a digital platform, it is still possible to apply for and pick up a Police Record of Conduct in person at the various police stations in Corozal Town, Orange Walk Town, Precinct 2 — Belize City, Belmopan, Benque Viejo Town, San Ignacio Town, Dangriga Town, Independence Village, and Punta Gorda Town.

Persons interested in applying online can go to www.crr.gov.bz to do so.

The cost of the service remains unchanged.