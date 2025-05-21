28.9 C
Belize City
Thursday, May 22, 2025

GoB’s Boledo revenue exceeds expectations

by Charles Gladden BELMOPAN, Tues. May 13, 2025The...

Teachers’ raise could cost GoB $63 million

John Briceño, Prime Minister of Belize by Charles...

“Moments” art exhibit launched by Belizean mother-son duo

l-r Dean Martin and Rachel Heusner, artists by...

Criminal records go online

HighlightsCriminal records go online
By Deshan Swasey

by Charles Gladden

BELMOPAN, Fri. May 16, 2025

The Ministry of Home Affairs & New Growth Industries, supported by the Ministry of E-Governance, launched the new Online Criminal Records Registry (CRR) system on Thursday, May 15.

The CRR will serve as a medium for the submission of online applications and online payments for Police Records of Conduct, as well as online delivery of those records to the public. The public will also now enjoy real-time notifications via SMS or email, ensuring transparency and accountability for users.

It is also intended to simplify obtaining police records by reducing wait times and eliminating the necessity for in-person visits.

Sixteen police officers participated in a comprehensive training session held on February 14 by the Ministry of E-Governance at the National Police Training Academy in Belmopan to gain hands-on experience with the new system.

Hon. Kareem Musa, Minister of Home Affairs, highlighted in his remarks that this initiative aligns with the Government of Belize’s broader efforts to modernize its justice system and improve access to public services through digital transformation.

While the process has switched to a digital platform, it is still possible to apply for and pick up a Police Record of Conduct in person at the various police stations in Corozal Town, Orange Walk Town, Precinct 2 — Belize City, Belmopan, Benque Viejo Town, San Ignacio Town, Dangriga Town, Independence Village, and Punta Gorda Town.

Persons interested in applying online can go to www.crr.gov.bz to do so.

The cost of the service remains unchanged.

Check out our other content

Check out other tags:

...13 dead babies13feb2016

International

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.
 
 

Contact Us Today

Follow us

© All Rights Reserved, Amandala Newspaper.