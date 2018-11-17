Cyril Jones, 37, fatally shot in San Pedro

SAN PEDRO, Ambergris Caye, Wed. Nov. 14, 2018– Several persons have been detained since Cyril Jones, 37, an employee of Belize Water Services (BWS), was fatally injured by a single gunshot on Tuesday, November 13. Jones was at his home in San Pedrito when the incident occurred sometime around 7 p.m.

When the police arrived at the scene they saw Jones’ body lying face-down in a pool of blood. Half of the body was in the doorway and the other half was on the porch. Upon inspection, the police noted a gunshot wound just above his mouth.

Jones’ wife, Imel Jones, told police that Jones was with her and their family inside their home when someone whistled from outside.

Jones went to the door to see who it was, and that was when Imel heard the fatal gunshot. Some neighbors recalled that they heard up to seven gunshots.

The gunman had allegedly been riding on a motorcycle.

Jones was rushed to the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II, but was pronounced dead on arrival. He leaves behind two young daughters, whose ages are unknown.

As many as four persons, some from the San Pedrito area, including a 14-year-old, are currently detained while police investigate Jones’ murder. Police have not yet confirmed whether or not Jones had a police record.