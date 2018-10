DANGRIGA, Stann Creek District, Thurs. Oct. 4, 2018– This past weekend in Dangriga, Hon. Frank Papa Mena’s bi-monthly individual pool tournament at Aba Isieni Cool Spot had 18 players from across Stann Creek District partaking. The defending champ, Enfield Coleman retained his title in this round.

The winners are: 1st Place – Enfield Coleman; 2nd Lyndon “Jet P” Parham; and 3rd Carlos Molena.