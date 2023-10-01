27.5 C
Belize City
Monday, October 2, 2023

Minister Florencio Marin, Jr., honored by Louisiana National Guard

Photo: Minister of National Defence and Border...

National Library hosts XXII Annual Book Fair

Photo: Winner of Mural Competition, SCA by Charles...

Taco prices to increase! Soon to be 2 “fi dalla” at Dave’s

by Kristen Ku BELIZE CITY, Mon. Sept. 25,...

David Phillips’ body found on John Smith Road

HeadlineDavid Phillips’ body found on John Smith Road
By Deshan Swasey

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Sept. 28, 2023

The body of David Phillips, 43, of Belize City, also known as “Goofy,” was discovered at a construction site in the Western Pines Community on the John Smith Road on Thursday morning, September 28, and it appears that he was murdered at the location.

Phillips was last seen on the night before his death on Central American Boulevard at his family home where he had confided in his twin brother that someone was out to get him, as he was being accused of stealing a bicycle.

While the Belize Police Department has yet to disclose any information to the media regarding this latest murder, reports suggest that his body was found in a pool of blood at the location around 8:00 a.m. by construction workers. Reports further indicate that his skull appeared to have been crushed, possibly with a cement block that was nearby, and it is believed that he was murdered sometime during the course of the night.

After learning of their loved one’s demise, relatives of Phillips highlighted to members of the local media their sadness and regret that someone would want him dead, although constant reports have emerged of him stealing minor items in the area and being a habitual user of hard drugs, but nothing substantial.

No one has yet been detained for Phillips’s death.

He leaves behind two daughters.

Check out our other content

Belize’s 2nd quarter GDP grew amid tertiary sector surge

DFC marks 60th year of operations

Guatemalan national charged for murder at barbecue event

About the P.S. vs C.E.O. in the public service

Robotics to be an official sport in Belize

Grenade found in Belmopan

Check out other tags:

...13 dead babies13feb2016

International

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.
 
 

Contact Us Today

Follow us

© All Rights Reserved, Amandala Newspaper.