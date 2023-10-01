David Phillips’ body found on John Smith Road

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Sept. 28, 2023

The body of David Phillips, 43, of Belize City, also known as “Goofy,” was discovered at a construction site in the Western Pines Community on the John Smith Road on Thursday morning, September 28, and it appears that he was murdered at the location.

Phillips was last seen on the night before his death on Central American Boulevard at his family home where he had confided in his twin brother that someone was out to get him, as he was being accused of stealing a bicycle.

While the Belize Police Department has yet to disclose any information to the media regarding this latest murder, reports suggest that his body was found in a pool of blood at the location around 8:00 a.m. by construction workers. Reports further indicate that his skull appeared to have been crushed, possibly with a cement block that was nearby, and it is believed that he was murdered sometime during the course of the night.

After learning of their loved one’s demise, relatives of Phillips highlighted to members of the local media their sadness and regret that someone would want him dead, although constant reports have emerged of him stealing minor items in the area and being a habitual user of hard drugs, but nothing substantial.

No one has yet been detained for Phillips’s death.

He leaves behind two daughters.