New record second payment for cañeros in the north

Photo: Dr. Vincent Palacio, President of UB

by Charles Gladden

BELMOPAN, Thurs. Aug. 22, 2024

The University of Belize (UB) History Program, along with the Institute for Social and Cultural Research (ISCR) and the Belize Archives and Records Service (BARS), hosted a workshop on Wednesday, August 21, entitled, “Decoding the Past: Reading Archival Records on Enslavement and Emancipation in Belize”, on UB’s Belmopan campus.

The workshop allows students and Belizean Studies teachers to engage in research and discussions on archival documents on enslavement and emancipation in Belize. It also offers a unique opportunity to learn and expand paleography skills, connecting participants with these primary source documents.

The archival documents were handwritten and are in various conditions, with some being in a tattered state.

“This skill centers on studying ancient writing to uncover and preserve heritage or perhaps offer new data to understand enslavement and emancipation in Belize,” said Delmar Tzib, UB’s History lecturer.

According to Tzib, the primary objective is to connect stakeholders with historical content, and equip them with the skills to interpret the documents.

“Through this, we aim to significantly enhance the participants’ appreciation and comprehension of the complex history of slavery and emancipation in Belize. This deeper understanding will not only enrich the collective understanding of Belize’s past, but also enable participants to contribute to historical scholarship and education,” he said. “This is an ongoing project that has had many years of research. All entities involved have maintained varying levels of research projects to identify and analyze primary source documents,” Tzib added.

This particular workshop has been in the pipeline for about three years, said Tzib, and he noted that there are plans for taking the workshop on the road in the different districts.