Criminal records go online

Detainee at San Pedro police station was killed, says post-mortem

By Deshan Swasey

by Charles Gladden

SAN PEDRO, Ambergris Caye, Mon. May 19, 2025

A postmortem exam has revealed that 32-year-old Selvin Sealy, a tour guide of San Pedro Town, who was reportedly detained at the San Pedro Police Station, died as a result of restraint asphyxia.

Sealy was initially detained on Monday, May 11, after he reportedly trespassed on a private beachfront property and was seen climbing a nearby pine tree. Police were called to the scene, and were reportedly told by Sealy that he was being chased by a dog. Those officers have claimed that he was behaving aggressively and refusing to retreat from the tree.

According to police reports, when Sealy finally descended from the tree, he fled toward a swimming pool and refused to leave. After a while, he finally decided to exit the pool, but slipped and hit his chin twice. He eventually came out, but fell again in a section without water.

He was then subdued and detained, and he was placed in a holding cell. A few hours later, he was found in that cell in an unresponsive state. He was rushed to the San Pedro Polyclinic, where he was pronounced dead.

A post-mortem examination was conducted on his body, and it was determined that Sealy died from restraint asphyxia. His death has thus been classified as a homicide case.

