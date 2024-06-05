Saint Martin’s Credit Union holds Annual General Meeting

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Mon. June 3, 2024

After pleading guilty and being remanded to the Belize Central Prison almost two weeks ago, 33-year-old Devain Flores of Neal Pen Road, Belize City, returned to the Magistrate’s Court today for his sentence hearing.

Readers of Amandala might remember an article highlighting Flores’s crime, as he was caught via security camera physically harming his 3-year-old stepson on two separate occasions, and was charged with two counts of Cruelty of a Child, to which he pleaded guilty.

In his first court appearance, the judge allowed Flores to present four character-witnesses to speak on his behalf, with the possibility of reducing his sentence time, as an offense of this magnitude carries a possible 10-year sentence. However, in court today, Monday, June 3, his witnesses were a no-show, and he was given additional time to produce such persons.

Despite that, Flores told the court to proceed with his sentencing, and that he is taking responsibility for the crime he has committed.

Commissioner of Police, Chester Williams, who is acting as a prosecutor in the matter, pleaded with the magistrate that a custodial sentence be brought against Flores.

“I presented evidence as to why there should be a custodial sentence. I had called Mr. [Shawn] Vargas, who is the Director of Human Services, to testify to the court in terms of the prevalence of child abuse cases in Belize, and the impact that these cases can have on children who are victims of child abuse. I outlined to the court in a submission laying down to authorities as to why the court should impose a custodial sentence; and whatever sentence is imposed, bearing in mind that the accused was charged [with] two counts which took place on two separate days, that the sentences are to be run consecutively as opposed to concurrently,” he said.

ComPol Williams noted that, despite Flores entering an early guilty plea, which by law may reduce his time by one-third, he is fighting against that to allow maximum sentence upon Flores.

“I am saying to the court, even though he pled guilty, the fact that the crimes that he is accused of committing have serious aggravating factors, that the one-third deduction should not be concerned in this particular instance,” he proclaimed.

Flores was remanded to prison with his sentencing date scheduled for this Friday, June 7.