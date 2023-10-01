DFC marks 60th year of operations

Photo: DFC 60th anniversary ceremony

by Kristen Ku

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Sept. 28, 2023

The Development Finance Corporation (DFC) marked 60 years of service to Belize on September 27. An anniversary celebration was held at the Belize Biltmore Plaza Hotel in Belize City.

Founded in 1963, the DFC is Belize’s primary development bank. Over the decades, it has provided loans to farmers, entrepreneurs, first-time homeowners, students, and various other key sectors of society.

With 144 million dollars in its current investment portfolio, the DFC has set ambitious targets, aiming to double this amount within the upcoming three years.

Many Belizeans can recall, however, a time when the DFC was on the brink of collapsing, otherwise called “the dark days”, according to the prime minister of Belize, Hon. John Briceño.

The now government-owned institution, formally known as The Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC), twice neared the edge of the financial cliff over the decade, losing vast amounts of money, and as a result certain alterations that constrained the bank’s operations were made via legislative amendments, that is until 2020.

Detailing the challenges, Prime Minister Briceño elaborated, “The laws that were passed then to ensure that the DFC can remain alive were too stringent. It was in a straitjacket. So, the DFC was unable to provide the specific services that a development bank needed to give. So, from 2011 to 2020 the DFC was practically losing money. It is not because of the management, but simply because of the way the previous government amended the act of [the] DFC, they were unable to provide the necessary service.”

Following the People’s United Party’s (PUP) victory in the 2020 general elections, however, the Briceño administration installed new amendments, and refocused on serving the small, micro and medium enterprises within the country.

The current administration claims to now be focused on granting loans that are financially viable, thus eliminating what they consider “lending for the sake of lending”.

Additionally, there is a renewed emphasis on minimizing political intervention in the DFC’s operations, as well as on holding the political directors accountable, and ensuring that employees who participate in any unethical loan dealings face consequences.

“I’ve been [through] a learning curve, and today I can assure you that the DFC is in a much stronger position than it has ever been in this issue,” affirmed PM Briceño.

Henry N. Anderson, the DFC’s General Manager, also weighed in on the institution’s journey. “DFC unfortunately over the years has gotten a stigma for several things, but when you look at what the DFC has done … it’s sobering, because this institution has come from the times of self-government right through independence, and it has done a lot to build the fabric of our economy; so, it’s humbling in that sense, but we can’t dwell on the past. We are in the now, and we have to get to the future,” he said.

Notably, the governance structure of DFC consists of a nine-member board, and three of its members represent the government.