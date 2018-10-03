Dismembered legs found floating in river

TEAKETTLE VILLAGE, Cayo District, Mon. Oct. 1, 2018– Since Gerardo Vasquez, 17, a resident of Ontario, a village in the Cayo District, was reported missing on Wednesday, September 26, there have been extensive searches conducted in an effort to locate him.

Late last Friday, September 28, a dismembered leg was found floating in the river that flows behind the villages of Ontario, Teakettle, and Blackman Eddy. While there is speculation that the leg could belong to Vasquez, this has so far not been confirmed.

According to police, the leg that was found was cut off above the knee. During another search on Saturday, another leg was found near Chaya Maya Jungle Lodge in Teakettle, as well. So far, no other body parts have been located.

Police also said that the scene was processed and, upon examination of the right leg, several small stab wounds were discovered.

As mentioned before, police cannot confirm whether the legs indeed are Vasquez’s until after they receive DNA results. Police also are unsure of exactly how long the legs had been floating in the river.