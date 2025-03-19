14th Annual Reef Week in Belize

Monday, March 17, 2025 at 9:56 AM

We are witnessing a major shift in freedom of expression, of speech, of thought, in the United States. We are witnessing the end of open discussion, of differing points of view in the Republican Party. It is now North Korea-like, complete submission to a convicted felon. I remember when we used to think it strange, watching or reading of the way Josef Stalin abused his Cabinets, his followers, making them perform the most disgusting and dehumanizing acts to prove their fealty. We are witnessing the same acquiescence, fawning servility, total obsequiousness, to again, a convicted felon.

The Crimson King has instilled fear in his legislative followers, warning them of the consequences of not towing the line 100%. He has complete control over men and women who were once respected as politicians or jurists, or as independents. He has struck a Faustian bargain with Musk to enrich themselves as much as possible, while curtailing the economic rights of ordinary citizens to prosper. His actions are becoming more outlandish and outrageous every day, bypassing Congress’s role as an equal branch of government, along with the judiciary.

He is succeeding beyond his wildest dreams, because the majority Republican congress is quietly abdicating its duties, in the face of threats through the party primaries, of losing their seats by opposing him. They are putting their duty to country and the Constitution (and doing the right thing) aside by serving this naked emperor, ahead of their duties to their constituents. Wat a ting!

Now, he’s trying to impose his authoritarian agenda on the public at large, all illegal actions that will be contained by the courts, hopefully. He is trying to wipe out dissent in the press, at universities, in the military, and in the civil service. He is arbitrarily closing down departments that are not his to close down. All, or most of these orders have already been overturned, or are in the process of being halted. He does not have the constitutional authority to make any of those moves.

This is the retribution he promised during his campaign for president. He hates America, loves Putin, likes Xi, and believes that he is above the law, with encouragement from a Supreme Court that is now slowly trying to reclaim its authority and its allegiance to the principles that justice is blind, not Republican!

Meanwhile, the rest of the world looks on in horror and contempt as he bullies his neighbors and allies, while kissing the dictators’ rings. Duterte, the Trump-like dummy who committed atrocities as president of the Philippines, has been extradited to The Hague, and is waiting to go on trial for all the murders he committed. Trump should learn from him, that nothing in this world is permanent. That his turn will come to be judged for his crimes. Wait! He was already judged for his crimes, found guilty, and reelected as president!

Maybe he was saved by God to make America greater. Who knows?

Glen