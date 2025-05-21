Criminal records go online

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Mon. May 19, 2025

The Department of Environment (DOE), under the Ministry of Sustainable Development, Climate Change, and Solid Waste Management, and its National Ozone Unit, Information Management Unit, and Chemical Management Unit, hosted a national stakeholder engagement meeting with customs brokers on May 14 and 15 at the Grand Resort & Residences in Belize City.

The meeting was a two-day event mirroring DOE’s commitment to strengthening regulatory oversight, fostering interagency coordination, and supporting Belize’s compliance with its environmental obligations under both national legislation and international agreements.

This meeting highlighted the importance of ensuring that imported commodities meet national environmental standards. The DOE protects human health, but also preserves Belize’s diverse ecosystems. Just as important, compliance with international agreements, such as the Montreal Protocol and the Basel Convention, enhances Belize’s reputation and opens doors to global markets, promoting sustainable economic growth.

The meeting also provided an overview of DOE’s permitting processes, clarified our obligations under key environmental agreements, addressed regulatory challenges related to plastics, chemicals, and ozone-depleting substances, and reinforced the role of customs brokers in supporting national environmental compliance.

Throughout the event, the stakeholders present were divided into two groups, where each session consisted of interactive presentations, open discussions, and practical guidance designed to support customs brokers in navigating DOE’s permitting processes, and in fulfilling their responsibilities under relevant environmental regulations.

The event underscored the important role of customs brokers in enforcing regulatory compliance to protect the environment, as in doing so they are also safeguarding human health. To ensure a healthier future for all Belizeans, it is critical to promote sustainable development and align trade practices with environmental standards.