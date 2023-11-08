Domestic dispute leads to murder in Maxboro

Photo: Dean Halliday, deceased

by Charles Gladden

SANDHILL VILLAGE, Belize District, Mon. Nov. 6, 2023

A domestic dispute in the Maxboro Community in Sandhill Village, Belize District, turned deadly and claimed the life of a man, 52. The deceased was identified as Dean Halliday, a mechanic of Mahogany Street.

Reports are indicating that at about 5:20 p.m. on Saturday, November 4, Halliday went to the home of his alleged girlfriend of 8 years, 42-year-old Farah Bonner, and an argument developed between the two. During the argument, Halliday reportedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Bonner multiple times, which then led her daughter, 25-year-old Feleecia Kerr, to come to the aid of her mother.

When Kerr arrived, Halliday allegedly continued to beat Bonner. At that point, Kerr grabbed a separate knife and stabbed Halliday multiple times, which led to his death at the scene.

Relatives of the deceased told local reporters that Halliday often got intoxicated and had an ill temper when he was under the influence of alcohol, but he never showed violent tendencies. However, relatives of Bonner have said that she had a restraining order against Halliday, as their relationship, which reportedly had ended, had been violent.

Relatives of Bonner told local reporters that Bonner had moved to the Maxboro area to get away from Halliday. Earlier on the day of the incident, Halliday reportedly parked his vehicle at a relative’s home in the area and walked to Bonner’s residence. When he arrived, he combed the area and entered the yard, waiting for Bonner to arrive to attack her.

Bonner’s relatives are also denying that Kerr inflicted any injuries on Halliday, as she has stab injuries also.

When police arrived at the scene, they saw Halliday’s motionless body with multiple stab wounds lying on the veranda of Bonner’s home, and it was transported to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

As of print time, both Bonner and Kerr have been detained by police pending an investigation.