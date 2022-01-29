Drifting toward being a banana republic

Vaughn Gill, the host of the morning show on the government’s television station, said on Tuesday that the people involved in the industrial action at the Port of Belize Ltd. (PBL) are stuck in 2005. Later that same morning, Evan “Mose” Hyde, the president of the Christian Workers Union (CWU), which represents the workers of PBL, said similarly at a press conference — that what is happening today, the impasse at PBL, is rooted in the past.

The stevedores are presently on strike. The CWU president said the stevedores are out of options, they have acted with great restraint under the conditions, and the purpose of the press conference was to put on record before the Belizean people how they have been dealt with by PBL, and to call on the government to step up, to do more to resolve the situation.

The impact of the strike is already being felt. A couple ships with containers filled with goods for Belize, and some containers filled with products for export have been delayed, and the Belize Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the largest business group in the country, has expressed their dismay about a situation which they say will drive up the cost of doing business and cause the price of goods in the country to be inflated even further than they already are.

As both Hyde and Gill said, this story is rooted in a time when the port moved from public to private hands. PBL was publicly owned, up to 2002 when a PUP government on a privatization spree totally bypassed the workers at the port and sold it to a favored businessman, Mr. Luke Espat, and his group. The price at which the port was sold to Espat was reportedly $74 million, and the government sweetened the deal by dredging in front of the port, an operation that cost the Belizean people $40 million.

In 2007 Espat and his group sued the government for failure to deliver on certain commitments it had made. Espat claimed, among other things, that the government did not honor certain tax and duty exemptions it promised, that it reneged on an agreement to confine the port at Big Creek to shipping business related to bananas, and that it had not delivered on promises to facilitate the development of a cruise port, hotel, and casino at the site.

The Luke Espat group had a number of projects that failed, and it became heavily indebted to the Belize Bank. The group could barely pay the interest on its debts, and a number of its assets were auctioned off, while PBL, its only viable entity, went into receivership in 2012.

A 2012 News5 report said the company appropriating PBL was actually a “shell company, Private Investment Limited, registered at the bank’s [Belize Bank] Market Square address.” Later in the same newscast, Espat was reported as saying, “I have informed the Prime Minister [Dean Barrow] this morning that he was helpful in allowing rogues to steal my business.”

The “rogues” have been in charge of PBL since. A decade later, PBL remains in the control of the receiver, the financials of the company are top secret, the receivership and the workers are constantly in a standoff, and the facilities have fallen into disrepair.

Everyone “knows” that Lord Ashcroft is the lead player in the receivership, and he has stated baldly that the refurbishing/upgrading of the port’s facilities to make it more competitive is contingent on his group getting the green light to establish a cruise port at PBL and dredge in front of the port so it can handle the world’s largest ships.

Busting the stevedores is prominent in the receivership’s plans to capitalize on the asset; reducing the cost of labor is almost always a target for big business, but that wouldn’t help them get the green light for the massive dredging they propose, and the cruise port. The fact is that very serious environmental concerns stand in the way of dredging, and Belizeans are cautious about increasing the number of cruise visitors to the country because of the potential to erode our product.

In his attempts to have his way, Ashcroft went on his television station, Channel Five, and effectively called the Prime Minister a wimp. One of his aides has gone as low as to charge that some of our senior public officers had indicated that support for the cruise port and dredging could be bought and, even lower, to hint at the UK-Belize Bilateral Investment Treaty.

The receivers showed little concern when the sugar company, ASR/BSI decided to bypass PBL and take its sugar by road to the port in Big Creek. The stated reason for that decision was that considerable savings would be realized; however, the receiver’s CEO, Andy Lane, told Channel Five what everybody already knew: that on the whole, the economics for the move isn’t there.

To calculate the loss to the receivers when ASR/BSI decided to bypass PBL, one has to factor in their big game plan. For the stevedores the loss was considerable, with some estimates indicating that as much as 40% of their yearly earnings was lost in the move. The stevedores are demanding compensation, BZ $5million, from PBL for their lost earnings, and the CWU has cited the government’s promise to compensate PBL if any of its business was lost to the Port of Big Creek, as one of the bases for its demands.

Vehicles such as offshore companies, shell companies, and fronts make it hard to track the transactions in the business world, for instance who bankrolls the big boys at Big Creek, but on paper the Port of Big Creek was (is) the property of the Banana Growers Association. Information coming from South Stann Creek some years ago was that the Belize Bank took over the largest banana farm, giving it control of 40% of the industry.

Stevedores aren’t transient workers. Their hourly earnings are substantially higher than other “laborers,” because they are highly skilled, they work hard, and they stood together through generations. But big business wants it all. Instead of lifting up, the aim here is to tear down, put labor in its place.

That is the story of capitalism at its most rapacious. The standard game plan for big business is to break up the unions, and, as has been seen in the sugarcane industry up north, break up the associations, so they can deal with workers and farmers individually.

The television host who said the stevedores must wake up and realize “the ship has sailed” obviously doesn’t understand the stakes here. The ship is still in port, but we are drifting from our mooring, heading toward becoming a banana republic. We have seen the caravans, impoverished people in neighboring republics trekking thousands of miles because life at home has become too miserable. We are headed there if we roll over, if we let big business prevail.