Inflation rate at 1.6% – SIB reports

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Mar. 31, 2025

The discovery of the burnt remains of a reported drug plane in the Toledo District has led to the detention of multiple police officers who may have been involved in orchestrating the landing.

Commissioner of Police, Chester Williams has confirmed that the aircraft was identified as a Gruman Gulfstream II, which made landfall on a makeshift landing strip in a remote area between Crique Sarco and Graham Creek villages, near the Guatemalan border, sometime after midnight on Thursday, March 27.

Law enforcement officers stayed in the area for several days, searching for leads, and eventually found two police officers near the crash site, who have been detained for questioning.

Notably, nothing has yet been found to directly link the policemen to the landing.

“We had two police officers who were brought in for questioning; and again, that was because of certain information that we were getting, and so it was done to see if the information team was accurate, and to see if there was any involvement of these officers. But so far, investigators have probed into this matter, and we have not found anything to incriminate those two officers as connected to the plane landing,” Commissioner Williams said.