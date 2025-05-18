29.5 C
Belize City
Tuesday, May 20, 2025

GoB’s Boledo revenue exceeds expectations

by Charles Gladden BELMOPAN, Tues. May 13, 2025The...

Teachers’ raise could cost GoB $63 million

John Briceño, Prime Minister of Belize by Charles...

“Moments” art exhibit launched by Belizean mother-son duo

l-r Dean Martin and Rachel Heusner, artists by...

Duo charged for boat captain’s murder

GeneralDuo charged for boat captain’s murder
By Deshan Swasey

(l-r) Dashay Dashque Williams and Kaylen Jaylen McFoy

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. May 15, 2025

Fingers are being pointed at a Belize City duo who local police believe are responsible for the shooting death of 26-year-old Zinedine Pinelo, also known as “Fish”, a boat captain of San Pedro Town, who was killed on Friday, May 9.

Zinedine Pinelo, deceased

Pinelo reportedly came to Belize City with a friend and ventured to Hunters Lane to purchase a motorcycle from someone in the area. However, when they arrived, they encountered a group of men who began to fire shots at them.

Pinelo attempted to flee the scene but reportedly fell to the ground and was fatally shot, while his companion escaped unharmed.

Initial reports had suggested that Pinelo was lured to his death by the person who attempted to sell him the motorcycle, and that an undisclosed amount of money was taken from him along with his licensed firearm.

Police have charged 28-year-old Dashay Dashque Williams of Neal Pen Road and 19-year-old Kaylen Jaylen McFoy of Hunters Lane with murder.

Check out our other content

Check out other tags:

...13 dead babies13feb2016

International

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.
 
 

Contact Us Today

Follow us

© All Rights Reserved, Amandala Newspaper.