GoB’s Boledo revenue exceeds expectations

(l-r) Dashay Dashque Williams and Kaylen Jaylen McFoy

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. May 15, 2025

Fingers are being pointed at a Belize City duo who local police believe are responsible for the shooting death of 26-year-old Zinedine Pinelo, also known as “Fish”, a boat captain of San Pedro Town, who was killed on Friday, May 9.

Zinedine Pinelo, deceased

Pinelo reportedly came to Belize City with a friend and ventured to Hunters Lane to purchase a motorcycle from someone in the area. However, when they arrived, they encountered a group of men who began to fire shots at them.

Pinelo attempted to flee the scene but reportedly fell to the ground and was fatally shot, while his companion escaped unharmed.

Initial reports had suggested that Pinelo was lured to his death by the person who attempted to sell him the motorcycle, and that an undisclosed amount of money was taken from him along with his licensed firearm.

Police have charged 28-year-old Dashay Dashque Williams of Neal Pen Road and 19-year-old Kaylen Jaylen McFoy of Hunters Lane with murder.