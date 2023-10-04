32 C
Belize City
Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Duo charged for killing “Goofy”

By Deshan Swasey

Photo: Lloyd Anthony Burgess and Jerdene Eton Jorgenson, charged

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Oct. 2, 2023

Two men have been charged jointly with murder in connection with the death of David Phillips, 43, of Central American Boulevard, Belize City, also known as “Goofy”, who was found dead at a construction site off the John Smith Road on Thursday, September 28.

Jerdene Eton Jorgenson, 37, and Lloyd Anthony Burgess, 45, were jointly arrested and charged with Phillips’ murder.

According to an article published in last week’s edition of Amandala that provided details of the grim murder, at around 8:00 a.m. that day. Phillips’ body was found inside the site, in a pool of blood, by construction workers.

Reports at the time suggested that Phillips was lured to the location sometime during the night and killed with a cement block which was used to crush his skull.

In Monday’s press briefing, ACP Hilberto Romero, Regional Commander for the Belize Police Department’s Eastern Division, told the media that during their investigations a vehicle was impounded which led to the arrest of two men.

Romero did not make any reference to possible motives for Goofy’s murder. Local reporters asked ACP Romero whether Phillips’ alleged theft of items such as bicycles in the area could have provoked the persons who took his life; however, ACP Romero did not confirm such reports.

