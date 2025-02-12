28.3 C
Belize City
Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Child-and adolescent-friendly space opened in Benque

Namrita Balani is in charge of logistics...

Cancer Society hosts Cervical Cancer Awareness Forum

Kim Simplis Barrow, President of the Belize...

Belize Volleyball Association hosts AFECAVOL General Assembly

by William Ysaguirre BELIZE CITY, Mon. Jan. 27,...

Earthquake tremor felt in Belize

GeneralEarthquake tremor felt in Belize
By Deshan Swasey

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Feb. 10, 2025

Countries within the Caribbean went into tsunami watch on Saturday, February 8, after feeling the effects of an aftershock of an earthquake north of Honduras and southwest of the Cayman Islands that took place at 11:23 p.m. UTC (Coordinated Universal Time).

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake was registered as having a 7.6 magnitude. Its epicenter was about 20 miles (32.1km) north of Honduras and 130 miles (209.2km) southwest of the Cayman Islands.

In response to the earthquake, coastal residents in several islands and countries were advised to relocate inland for a possible tsunami by the US Tsunami Warning System.

Belizeans had mixed reactions to the earthquake, some mentioning to Amandala that they were feeling tremors sometime before 5:30 p.m., local time, while others said they felt nothing and were unaware that an earthquake had happened.

Like our Caribbean neighbors, a tsunami watch was issued for Belize by the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO), but several hours later an ALL CLEAR was issued. Nonetheless, NEMO advised Belizeans to stay vigilant and have an evacuation plan immediately.

Check out our other content

Check out other tags:

...13 dead babies13feb2016

International

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.
 
 

Contact Us Today

Follow us

© All Rights Reserved, Amandala Newspaper.