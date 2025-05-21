Criminal records go online

28.9 C
Education officer killed in golf cart accident

By Deshan Swasey

by Charles Gladden

SAN PEDRO TOWN, Mon. May 19, 2025

A golf cart accident in San Pedro Town has claimed the life of an Education Officer from the Ministry of Education over the weekend.

42-year-old Brian Castillo was reportedly driving a rented golf cart on First Street before 4:00 a.m. on Monday, May 19, when he crashed into a fence. Castillo was bleeding from a head injury and was motionless when he was picked up and taken to the San Pedro Polyclinic, where he was pronounced dead within half an hour.

His lifeless body was transferred to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital morgue in Belize City after 10:00 a.m.

ASP Stacy Smith, Staff Officer at the Office of the Commissioner of Police, told reporters that Castillo was alone at the time of the incident.

She further mentioned that the initial observation at the scene didn’t indicate that alcohol was involved, and they await a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death.

Castillo is known for his tenure as an educator at E.P. Yorke High School in Belize City.

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969.
 
 

