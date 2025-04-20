New Transport Board named

Case management begins for Elmer Nah, charged for triple murder of Jon, David and Vivian Ramnarace

by Roy Davis (Freelance writer)

BELIZE CITY, Monday, April 14, 2025

A Case Management Conference (CMC) began today in the court of Justice Nigel Pilgrim for rogue police officer Elmer Nah, 40, charged with 3 counts of murder for the death of Jon Ramnarace; his brother, David Ramnnarace; and his wife, Vivian Belisle Ramnarace. Nah is also charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of use of deadly means of harm for injuries that were inflicted on Yemi Alberto, David’s girlfriend, during the shooting that caused the death of the three other victims.

(l-r) Vivian, Jon and David Ramnarace, deceased

The incident occurred on New Year’s Eve, 2022, at the home of Ramnarace in Belmopan, as the victims were socializing. All four persons were shot by a gunman (believed to be Nah) who entered the yard, shot the two brothers, then pursued the two women with the gun. Jon and David died on the scene, while Vivian died fifteen days later at the Belmopan hospital while undergoing treatment. Yemi survived.

The CMC was adjourned until May 16. After the CMC, three voire dire will be held for Nah: one for the admission of the statement given to the police by Vivian; another for the admission of the photo array; and the third for the admission of the video footage that showed the shooting. The original video footage was lost.

Nah is being represented by attorney Dr. Lyndon Jones.

The Crown is being represented by special prosecutor Terence Williams, an attorney from Jamaica. Williams was chosen to represent the Crown because the husband of the Director of Public Prosecution, Marco Vidal, is Nah’s uncle. Williams appeared virtually at the CMC.

Nah was a corporal of police at the time that the incident occurred. He was allegedly captured on a surveillance camera that recorded the shooting. Vivian is alleged to have given a dying woman’s declaration to the police.