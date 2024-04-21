The Museum of Belizean Art opens doors

Photo: Elmer Nah, accused

by Kristen Ku

BELMOPAN, Tues. Apr. 16, 2024

The case against Elmer Nah, accused of being the gunman responsible for the New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2022, triple murder of David, Jon and Vivian Ramnarace, is set to move to the Supreme Court on June 12, after its preliminary inquiry (PI) stage reached a conclusion in Belmopan today.

During the final court session of that inquiry, evidence was contested by the defense but ultimately allowed by the Chief Magistrate.

Those objections by Nah’s defense to the evidence presented, particularly what is believed to be video footage of the crime, were addressed by the prosecution.

One of the arguments of the defense was that enhancements to the footage would reveal that Nah was not the gunman seen in the video. However, prosecutor Alifah Elrington pointed out that the defense had full prior knowledge of the evidence and failed to present sufficient support for their claims, including expert affidavits.

Elrington expressed confidence in the evidence’s integrity, stating, “At this point, all I will say is that the evidence was sufficient for it to be sent up to the High Court.” She noted that the defense would have ample opportunity to enhance the video and properly present their arguments during the trial phase.

The case has drawn considerable attention, particularly from the victims’ family members, who have been a constant presence at the court hearings. Deon Pascasio, the first cousin of Vivian Ramnarace, shared his family’s relief and ongoing hope for justice.

“We are very happy that we have come to this place, and so we know going forward, it would be dealt with at the Supreme Court level; and so we’re one step closer to getting some verdict, or to bring closure to the case,” Pascasio said.

The defense’s late claim regarding the video evidence was seen by some, including Pascasio, as a delay tactic, raising questions about why such a defense was not presented earlier in the investigation.

Nonetheless, Pascasio has faith that justice will eventually be served. “He has all right to defend himself; he has a right to claim his innocence if he is innocent or whatever. We know that God will bring justice to the case … We just want justice to be done, and we want to follow the process through where the court is concerned,” he added.