S.H.A.K.E. the Salt habit – MoHW advises

BELIZE CITY, Fri. May 23, 2025

Today, at the continuation of Elmer Nah’s CMC (Case Management Conference) for his trial for triple murder, the only standing attorney representing Nah, Dr. Lynden Jones, made an application before the court, prior to the start of the proceedings, for the court sessions to be closed to the public during the voir dire sessions for safety reasons.

One of those reasons, which was relayed to the court, was outlined in a letter addressed to the court from Nah through Dr. Jones.

Jones told the court that he had received death threats while doing the preliminary inquiry of the case in Belmopan, and after it was brought to the court’s attention that he would be the sole attorney representing Nah. (He has indicated to certain members of the media that he knows the identity of the person issuing the threats.)

In response to Jones’ assertions, however, Justice Nigel Pilgrim stated that the court has sufficient security protocol in place to ensure the prosecution’s and the defense’s safety, and he issued a ruling that, “The court will not exercise its discretion to close the hearing.”

Justice Pilgrim further stated, “I adapt the principle by President Morrison of 2017—open court is paramount, especially how it’s a high-profile case.”

As a result, the trial will commence on the scheduled starting date, Monday, May 26, 2025, with the voir dire of Vivian Ramnarace’s statement, followed by the voir dire of the video of the New Year’s Day shooting at the Ramnarace home in Belmopan that caused three deaths and left another injured.

The judge also noted that with each voir dire, he will make his decision going forward.

Other concerns that were brought up by the defense attorney, Dr. Jones, included the late issuance to the defense of the additional disclosure regarding the video of the shooting, which he said they received just the night before.

According to Dr. Jones, the email that he received informed him that the defense would have the authority to take their IT personnel to check the meta data on the video footage.

However, this was a request made by the defense over two and a half years ago, said Dr. Jones.

The judge nonetheless ruled, however, that the voir dire session would proceed as scheduled.

Prosecutor Terrence Williams is expected to fly into the country over the weekend.

Today, the Prosecutor and Elmer Nah appeared virtually, while Dr. Lynden Jones appeared in person.

Before the proceedings ended today, Elmer Nah made a further request to the court, saying, “Based on times I attended your court, I observed many people seated outside of the court. People not concerning the matter. If the court can clear those people, not only for my safety, but also for the prosecutors’ safety.”

On Monday, May 26, 2025, however, Elmer Nah will appear in person to attend his trial, and not virtually, said Justice Nigel Pilgrim.