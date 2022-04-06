Escapee Edward Saldano caught

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Apr. 4, 2022– Just two days after police issued a call for his recapture, 21-year-old Edward Saldano, who had escaped from the Magistrate’s Court, is back in police custody. Saldano is the son of the recently murdered Edward “Scrub Board” Saldano, Sr., and was being held on remand for charges of armed robbery. When the announcement of the younger Saldano’s escape was first made by police, it was stated that he was also wanted for questioning in connection with a murder (in addition to his escape from lawful custody.) We will cover more on the story in our Friday issue of the paper.

