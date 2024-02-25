FACB implements audit and moratorium

20.6 C
Belize City
Sunday, February 25, 2024

By Deshan Swasey

Photo: .223 caliber rifle

by Kristen Ku

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Feb. 22, 2024

The Firearms and Ammunition Control Board (FACB) has announced the initiation of an audit and the imposition of a moratorium on the processing of firearm licenses for .223 caliber rifles.

These measures are part of the newly appointed Board’s ongoing efforts to uphold transparency, accountability, and public safety in the management of firearms and ammunition in Belize.

In a motion passed by the Board, announced on February 22, it was decided that an audit would be conducted to examine past authority and procedures related to the processing of firearm licenses, reflecting the FACB’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of integrity and effectiveness in its operations.

“The Board recognizes the importance of maintaining the highest standards of accountability and integrity in its operations,” stated their press release. It added that they are fully “committed to implementing any necessary changes to enhance its effectiveness.”

In addition to the audit, the board has imposed a moratorium (a temporary suspension) on the processing of firearm licenses, specifically for .223 caliber rifles.

This decision, pending a review, aims to ensure that the issuance of such licenses adheres to legal standards and prioritizes public safety.

“The processing of firearm licenses for .223 caliber rifles is a sensitive issue that requires careful consideration,” emphasized the release.

Consequently, the moratorium is scheduled to last until the completion of the review and the implementation of any necessary changes to the licensing process.

Notably, the Board is composed of the CEO of Home Affairs, Sharole Carr-Saldivar, Magistrate Mannon Dennison, and Senior Superintendent of Police, Clement Cacho.

Since being appointed back in early January, this will be their second notice to the public addressing the transparency of the gun licensing process.

