Police go to “charm school” to improve handling of mental patients

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Mon. June 16, 2025

Faith Edgar, 23, of San Pedro Town was crowned the new Miss World Belize 2025 on Saturday, June 14, at the Biltmore Plaza in Belize City.

Five women from different parts of the country vied for this year’s crown – Nayeli Orellano, Shantay Torres, Doris Quilter Estrada, Laila Alarbesh, and Edgar.

Edgar came out victorious at the end of the night, with Estrada being the 2nd runner up, and Torres being the 1st runner-up.

Individual awards were also given to contestants who were outstanding in certain categories of the competition. Torres secured the Multimedia award; and Edgar claimed three out of four individual awards – Sportswoman of the Year, Beauty with a Purpose, and Top Model.

Her Beauty with a Purpose award was given in recognition of a cause close to her heart: her passion for dental health care and her aspirations to be a dentist. She is dedicated to raising awareness about oral health, which is often overlooked.

Through this platform, she aims to educate communities on preventative care, while working to improve access to dental services, particularly for underserved populations. Her mission is to empower individuals with the knowledge and resources needed to prioritize their smiles, fostering healthier and more confident lives.

Edgar’s pageantry successes include: Female Sailor of the Year ’14, Miss San Pedro High School ’16, and Miss San Pedro ’22.