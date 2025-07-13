The Primer on the People called Garifuna

(l-r) Felipe Solis and Josue Solis

by Charles Gladden

BISCAYNE VILLAGE, Belize District, Wed. July 9, 2025

A father and son were killed in a traffic collision on the Philip Goldson Highway on Tuesday, July 8.

Josue Solis, a Belizean construction worker, 34, and his son, 18-year-old Felipe Solis, a Belizean student, both of Rhaburn Ridge Village, Belize District, were traveling on a motorcycle when the accident occurred between Miles 28 and 29 in Biscayne Village around 6:30 on Tuesday night.

Remains of damaged motorcycle

At that time, Melvin Harris, 39, a truck driver of Double Head Cabbage, was traveling on the highway in a Hino goods truck towards Belize City when he came across several potholes on the road. While trying to swerve away from the potholes, he reportedly collided with the motorcycle on which Solis and his son had been traveling, which caused them to fall onto the pavement and sustain head and body injuries.

When police arrived at the scene, they saw the mangled motorcycle and also saw the truck parked on the left side of the highway in a ditch.

Both Josue and Felipe Solis were seen motionless at the scene, and they were pronounced dead at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital.

Police have detained Harris pending an investigation.