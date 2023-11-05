Fees waived at public hospitals/clinics

by Kristen Ku

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Nov. 1, 2023

The Government of Belize, led by the Ministry of Health and Wellness, has made a major stride toward universal health care access by announcing that, starting on October 31, no service fees for medical care will be charged at public hospitals and clinics across the country.

Dr. Julio Sabido, CEO in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, affirmed that the government’s decision stemmed from a commitment to eliminate the financial obstacles that hinder citizens from seeking early medical intervention.

“This decision from the Cabinet to remove these fees, we expect, or we hope, that people will start accessing health services, as it relates to hospital fees,” he stated. “We’re hoping that people will start to access these services at an earlier stage, for example, going to their clinics for early checkups instead of waiting until they [have] already developed the disease or when the disease has now reached the complication stage,” he further explained.

The urgency of this reform was highlighted by startling statistics which indicate that approximately 50% of hospital care bills have gone unpaid over the past three years.

Dr. Sabido assured skeptics of the plan’s sustainability, highlighting that the costs waived will be counterbalanced by the benefits of improved public health and the prevention of expensive, advanced medical interventions. “It is sustainable. We did look at the figures; it was an informed decision,” he asserted.

While the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital remains outside the scope of this initiative, the possibility of extending fee removal to this national referral hospital, which falls under the jurisdiction of a statutory body, is reportedly being evaluated by the government in an effort to align with the overall goal of healthcare equity.

Dr. Sabido made sure to emphasize that the reform is applicable only to hospital-related fees. “Examples are: consultation fee, lab fee, surgery fee, and morgue fees, that is only limited to fees that the hospital provides. Remember the health system is also comprised of public health, vector control, and food handlers permits. These things are not included in that. Those fees still remain,” he explained.

He also noted that this initiative is not applicable at institutions where the National Health Insurance program is ongoing. “This is completely different than the national insurance; this is only related to government hospitals, clinics, and health centers,” he added.

The Belize Medical and Dental Association, represented by its president, Dr. Perlita Aldana, has yet to take a public position on the implications of this development.

“I personally agree that it is something awesome that the government is not charging for services provided at the public hospital. It is something that we have always wanted. However, at this moment I don’t know if it is good or if it is bad, but mostly if it is sustainable,” Dr. Aldana shared with Amandala.

She emphasized the need for a thorough analysis to understand the full impact of this policy on the medical community.

In regard to those uncertainties on the part of medical professionals, Dr. Sabido remarked, “I don’t foresee this move impacting any of the professionals. I think that it will have a positive impact on the population and the users of the health system.”

We also reached out to the Nurses Association of Belize for their feedback on this major change, but due to conflicting schedules were unable to secure an interview with them.

The initiative takes Belize’s healthcare system one step closer to the level of national care provided by advanced health systems in the region, including Costa Rica, which is said to have one of the best healthcare systems in Central America, followed by Panama and Nicaragua.