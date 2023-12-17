Female football players get land

25.6 C
Belize City
Sunday, December 17, 2023

By Deshan Swasey

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Dec. 14, 2023

The twenty-two females that make up the Belize 2023 Senior Women’s National team were each granted a plot of land in Santa Cruz Village, Stann Creek District, for their historic achievement in the CONCACAF W Road to Gold Cup.

After being victorious in all six of their matches in League C – Group A Belize will be transitioning to League B. On Saturday, December 9, the female players filled out the land application forms. The women will have full ownership of their plots of land within a month of filling out the applications.

“We hand over land to all the players being a part of the national team that made history for Belize. So, we are happy and honored, and we appreciate all the hard work and support given to our national team,” said Iris Centeno, Director of the National Sports Council.

Also in attendance at the small ceremony were Hon. Rodwell Ferguson, Minister of Sports; Vincent Scott, Chairman of Santa Cruz Village; and other representatives from the Football Federation of Belize.

(AMANDALA Ed. Note: A former Belizean Holy Saturday Cross Country Champion, when a critic observed some of the peculiar circumstances of his improbable and spectacular victory, famously remarked, “Win da win!” And, despite being a triumph at the lowest rung of Concacaf, their Group A championship in League C is nonetheless a noteworthy achievement for our women footballers and to be applauded. Belizean football fans are sorely in need of something to celebrate after our National Male “A” Team was a great disappointment in 2023, being relegated from League B to League C in the Concacaf Nations League. Congratulations, Women Jaguars!)

