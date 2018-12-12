FFB hosting international U-17 friendly vs Guatemala on Friday at Marion Jones Complex

BELMOPAN, Mon. Dec. 10, 2018– The Football Federation of Belize (FFB) is calling the following U-17 players to camp on Thursday, December 13. The players are to report at the FFB by 4:00 p.m., where they will prepare for the In The GAP INSTITUTE friendly match against Athletico Ariga FC of Guatemala. The game will be played on Friday, December 14, at the Marion Jones Sports Complex at 3:00 p.m.

Belize National U-17 players (name; position; region: Belize – bze, Belmopan – bmp, Stann Creek – scrk, Cayo – cyo, Orange Walk – owk, Corozal – czl, Independence – ind, Benque – ben, Toledo – tol): Eldon Reneau (M, bze); Eshak King, Jr. (M, bze); Cory Pertau (F, bze); Joshawn Flowers (D, bmp); Kenyon Lawrence (GK, bmp); Isaac Castillo (GK, bmp); Jovaun Ramos (M, bmp); Wilfredo Galvez (F, bmp); Michael Bradley (F, bmp); Tylier Peters (F, scrk); Kleron Cacho (D, scrk); Ernel Reyes (M, scrk); Manuel Romero (D, cyo); Jaheim Longsworth (M, cyo); Marcos Alvarez (F, owk); Anderson Chi (M, owk); Jordan Casanova (M, czl); Ryan Williams (D, czl); Henry Palma (D, ind); Arlon Pandy (M, ind); Owen Sosa (M, ben); Andres Miranda (F, tol); George Teul (M, tol).

Technical Staff: Head Coach – Dale Pelayo; Assistant – Lester Serano; Physical Trainer – Ernest Morris; GK Goach – Kent Gabourel; Equipment Manager – Michael Benjamin; Physiotherapist – Amin Aba; Doctor – Elryn Reyes.

-press release –